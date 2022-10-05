 Skip to main content
Armed robbery at convenience store has Eugene police searching for suspect

Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. -- After a suspect allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint and managed to evade capture, Eugene Police Department is carrying out an investigation to find the culprit.

According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery at Everyone’s Market at 1245 Echo Hollow Road in Eugene at about 9:28 p.m. on October 4. Police said that the suspect robbed the store using a handgun, then left the scene on foot heading east on Fuller Avenue. Police said several officers responded, including a police dog team and a drone, but the suspect was not located.

Police said the suspect was described as a white male about 30 years old who stands between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police said the suspect has a thin build, blue eyes and possibly dirty blonde hair. The suspect was described as clean-cut and well kept, and was last seen wearing a blue or gray bandana over his nose and mouth, a dark hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, and dark pants. Police said he was seen carrying a unique bag.

Unique bag that Eugene police say a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store was carrying

Eugene police say a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store was carrying a bag similar to this.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is advised to contact the Eugene Police Department at their non-emergency line at 541-682-5111.

