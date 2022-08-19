Armed suspect arrested after traffic stop, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect with a gun in his car was arrested early Thursday morning after running from officers and fighting with law enforcement, police say.
The Eugene Police Department said an officer spotted a driver speeding and running a red light at abut 1:37 a.m. on August 19. Police said the officer stopped the vehicle near East 13th street and Patterson Street. According to the EPD, officers identified the driver as Marcus Alann Johnson, 22, of Eugene, and learned he had multiple warrants.
Police said Johnson refused orders to get out of the vehicle and started reaching around the car. The EPD said officers, fearing Johnson had a weapon, opened the car door and tried to pull the suspect out of the vehicle. According to the EPD, Johnson resisted efforts to extract him and continued to fight officers after he was pulled out, tearing officer’s uniforms and inflicting mild injuries. Police said Johnson was eventually arrested after an officer used a taser on him.
Police say they searched the vehicle and found a loaded “ghost gun,” a firearm with no identifying markings or serial numbers. Johnson was jailed on the warrants, as well as charges of resisting arrest, interfering with the police, carrying a concealed firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.