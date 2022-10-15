Armed suspect in local bar robbery now in custody

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- An armed suspect in a local bar robbery is now in custody, police say.
At around 3:01 p.m. on September 21, 2022, Dustin William Lindsay, age 50 of Junction City, walked into 'Cherries' bar located at 1710 Ivy Street. Police said he pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register.
Lindsay ran away after shooting a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.
Lindsay was identified as suspect within minutes, but it has taken an extensive and collaborative investigative effort between the Junction City Police Department, Eugene Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Lane District Attorney’s Office to compile all evidence and identify his whereabouts.
Shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, while police were serving a search warrant, Lindsay was taken into custody without incident at his Eugene residence.
Multiple items of evidentiary value were located and seized by Eugene and Junction City Police. Lindsay was lodged at the Lane County Jail on multiple charges unrelated to the Cherries robbery.
On October 14, 2022, the Junction City Police Department arrested Lindsay on the following charges related to the 'Cherries' incident:
- Robbery I
- Felon in Possession of Firearm
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Recklessly Endangering another person (3 counts)
- Criminal Mischief I
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Junction City Police Department at 541-998-1245.