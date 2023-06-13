Army engineers plan to remove structure on Long Tom River in Monroe

The City of Monroe and Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, along with the partnership of the Long Tom Watershed Council, are collaborating with the Corps to advance an ecosystem restoration project on the Long Tom River. This group recognizes that the Long Tom River is a vital watershed for its potential high-quality juvenile salmon rearing habitat, as well as spawning and rearing habitat for cutthroat trout, lamprey, and other native species. The drop structure reduces high-flow velocities in the river that resulted from previous channel improvements; however, it also acts as a fish barrier.