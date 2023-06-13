Army engineers plan to remove structure on Long Tom River in Monroe

MONROE, Ore. – The Army Corps of Engineers is considering a plan to remove a 79-year-old concrete structure on the Long Tom River, and is asking for input from the community.
The structure in question is the Monroe Drop Structure, a low-head dam in Monroe on the Long Tom River. The structure spans 85 feet across the river and is 9.5 feet tall, and is engineered to slow the flow of the river. However, Army Corps of Engineers officials said that a two-year collaborative study with the City of Monroe and the Tribes of the Siletz found that removing the structure would return the river to its former meandering course and restore about 43 acres of aquatic and floodplain habitat.
According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the Monroe Drop Structure project began back in 1943 with an effort to increase how much water the river channel could handle. The engineers dredged, straightened and “armored” the channel with embankments, turning the 36-mile meandering river into a straighter and deeper 23-mile river. As part of the project, however, three drop structures were built which blocked fish passage on the river and damaged upstream habitat and ecosystem function, officials said.
Army Corps of Engineers officials said the removal of the Monroe Drop Structure is required before they can work on two other drop structures further downstream. The corps plans to remove the drop structure, but will discuss their plans with the public at a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on June 13. Interested individuals can join at the link provided by the Army Corps of Engineers using password 2PMpDRMK*68 and access code 2760 985 3259. Comments can also be filed via email to the corps by June 30.