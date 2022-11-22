Army vet, Navy officer stopped gunman at Colorado gay club

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 ft at 11 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&