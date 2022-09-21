Arrest made in abuse of four-month-old Lebanon child

LEBANON, Ore. -- A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after admitting to causing serious injury to a four-month-old child, the Lebanon Police Department said.
According to the LPD, they received a call at about 4:30 a.m. on September 21 that an infant at the Lebanon Community Hospital had a serious physical injury. Police said the child had been taken to the hospital by the mother and other family members. In addition, police said the initial explanation given for the infant’s injuries raised suspicion.
Lebanon police said detectives responded to the situation. According to their investigation, the child was being cared for by the mother when the injury occurred. Police said they questioned the mother, 21-year-old Miranda Oeder, and she admitted to detectives that she was responsible for the child’s injury. Police said she was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Police say the child was taken to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital for further care. An investigation is ongoing; Lebanon police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact detective James Glover at 541-258-4326 or detective sergeant Jeremy Weber at 541-258-4342.