Arrest made in Corvallis hit-and-run that seriously injured OSU student

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man suspected of hitting an OSU student with his car and driving away in September has been arrested, Corvallis Police Department says.

According to CPD, on September 26 at about 6:21 p.m., Corvallis police responded to a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of northwest 26th Street and northwest Harrison Boulevard. Police say they found Aliyah Lopez, 21, an OSU student, seriously injured and no sign of the vehicle at the scene. Lopez was taken to a nearby hospital where she is recovering from her injuries.

Corvallis police said their investigation shortly identified a suspect vehicle, and they asked for tips to find it as their investigation continued. Police said they received an anonymous tip regarding the vehicle on October 13. Police said the tip led them to the vehicle, for which they obtained a search warrant.

Investigators say they identified Kenneth Kreitz, 47, of Florence as the suspect after searching the vehicle. Corvallis police say that they arrested Kreitz on October 19 at about 8:40 a.m. Kreitz was taken to the Benton County Jail on charges of reckless driving, failing to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, third-degree assault, reckless endangering of another person, and tampering with physical evidence.