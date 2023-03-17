Arrest made in Eugene shooting investigation

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police announced early Friday morning they made an arrest in connection to a shooting investigation.
Police said they responded to a shooting incident just before 12:28 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at E. 13th Avenue and Patterson Street near the Fat Shack restaurant. Police said upon arrival, they found two people with minor gunshot wounds. A man was also found dead in a vehicle nearby that had crashed in the urgent care.
The Eugene Police Violent Crimes Unit said they arrested Eugene resident Elijah Michael Pruitt, 20, in connection to the shooting investigation. Pruitt is facing multiple charges which include Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Pruitt is lodged in the Lane County Jail.
The deceased victim was identified as Cottage Grove resident Fernando Allen Giffen-Vallejo, 19.
This is a developing news story.