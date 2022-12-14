Arrest made in fatal Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY, Ore. – A person suspected to have killed a woman with their truck and driven away from the scene is in jail after police officers successfully identified their vehicle, according to Albany Police Department.
In the early morning of December 10, Albany police responded to a reported crash on Geary Street. Upon arrival, police said they found Alexandria Lee Mulrooney, 30, dead at the scene. Police immediately began an investigation, which involved getting security camera footage of the area and distributing pictures to the public for help identifying the vehicle.
Albany police said that thanks to numerous tips from the community, they were able to find the suspect and his vehicle in Albany on December 14. Police said Matthew James Dreyer, 49, was taken into custody and sent to the Linn County Jail on charges related to the hit-and-run crash. Albany police said the vehicle, a black 1997 Nissan pick-up truck, was found during Dreyer’s arrest. An investigation is underway, but police have no further developments to share at this time.