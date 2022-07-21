Arrest made in missing woman, turned murder case

RIDDLE, Ore. - A person of interest has been arrested in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old young woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
On July 12, Sheriff's deputies put out a request for help from the public to find Kendra Hanks, of Winston, who had been last seen on July 7.
On July 13, around 3:30 p.m., deputies were notified that a dead body had been found in Cow Creek in the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road.
Investigators found the body that is suspected to be Kendra Hanks.
The Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.
On Thursday, July 21, around 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team, contacted 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps of Riddle at a home in the 1500-block of Pruner Road in Riddle.
Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks.
Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with Detectives. A search warrant was also executed at the residence where Phelps was residing.
The Sheriff's Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks' mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case.
Phelps was transported to and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Murder in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest.
Additional details surrounding the investigation will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Sheriff's Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.