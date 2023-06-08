Arrest made in Valley River Inn fire; suspect charged with arson

EUGENE, Ore. – A person has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with the fire that crippled Valley River Inn back in February.

Back on February 28, firefighters responded to a fire at Valley River Inn in Eugene that had started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor and the attic. Although fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported, the building suffered extensive damage including a partially-collapsed roof. The damage was so severe that the Valley River Inn was forced to shutter the building entirely and lay off dozens of people who worked there while repairs got underway.

On June 8, Eugene Police Department announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the fire. Eugene police reported that their Violent Crimes detectives arrested Morgan Christopher Immesoete, 47, of Cheshire without incident in Eugene on June 8. Police said Immesoete stands charged of first-degree arson and is being held in the Lane County Jail.

A spokesperson for Valley River Inn said the property will be closed until some point in 2024 while they repair and restore its historic architecture.

KEZI is working to learn more about the investigation, arrest, and how the Valley River Inn's closure will affect local groups who used the property.