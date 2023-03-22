Arrests made after shots fired near Churchill High School

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police sent two people to jail after one person allegedly shot at the tires of a vehicle on west 11th Avenue Monday morning.

Eugene police said at about 7:17 a.m. on March 20, officers responded to a call on west 11th Avenue where a BMW’s passenger told officers that his vehicle was being chased by a man driving a Toyota Rav 4. According to the caller, someone in the Rav 4 had shot at their vehicle and the BMW’s tires had gone flat. Officers said they were able to track the call to west 18th Avenue, where police found the Rav 4 in front of Churchill High School. Police said they talked to the occupants of the Rav 4. They also said they found the occupants of the BMW, who had apparently gotten out of the car and walked off and needed to be searched for.

Police made it clear on the day of the incident that it had nothing to do with their school, and students were not threatened at any time.

According to Eugene police, the driver of the Rav 4 told them he had a gun in the car, and it was shortly located. Police said the driver was identified as Simon Capone Badolato, 27.

According to police, the BMW’s passenger told them he had been sleeping in the passenger seat of the car when he was awakened by Badolato, who reportedly had a gun in his hand. The passenger told police Badolato ordered him out of the car, but he told the driver of the BMW to drive away, and they sped off. Police said the passenger told them the BMW was chased, and they heard a gunshot. According to police, the passenger side tires of the BMW were flattened and shredded, and it appeared the vehicle had been driven on the rims, but there were no bullet holes in the vehicle.

Police said the BMW was searched with the consent of the occupants, and user amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl powder were found inside. Police said the driver of the BMW was arrested for an unrelated warrant and sent to the Lane County Jail. Police also said Badolato was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail on a charge of first-degree robbery.