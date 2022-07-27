Arson suspect found tied to tree by citizens, deputies say

MARIEL, Ore. – Deputies with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office says a man suspected of arson was arrested after officials found him lashed to a tree by a trio of local residents.
The CCSO says that on Monday, July 25 at about 1:46 p.m. they received a call for assistance in dealing with fires near the community of Mariel. Deputies say a Bureau of Land Management employee had seen a man starting fires while walking along a gravel road leading towards Mariel Lodge and Rogue River Ranch.
Curry County Dispatch reportedly notified local fire agencies and nearby sheriff’s offices and asked for help putting out the fires and locating the suspect. The CCSO says that while officials and residents contained the fires, three local residents of the area saw the suspect walking on the road near the fires. Officials say the residents attempted to detain the suspect, but the man became combative with the residents and they resorted to tying the suspect to a tree to detain him. Officials say an ambulance was called to help treat the man for injuries he apparently suffered from falling down, and he was arrested by BLM Law Enforcement.
The CCSO says the suspect has been identified as Trennon Smith, 30, from Veneta. They add Smith was treated for his injuries at a Grants Pass hospital and then taken to the Curry County Jail on two charges of first-degree arson, one charge of reckless burning, and a probation violation from Lane County.
The CCSO thanks the numerous agencies that responded to the fires for their assistance, and says they will continue to investigate the case.