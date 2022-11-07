As Election Day nears, elections officials encouraging Oregonians to vote

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Election Day is November 8, and elections officials in Oregon are reminding voters that there’s still time for their voice to be heard.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that there’s still time to vote. The Secretary’s office reminds residents that completed ballots must be postmarked by November 8, or submitted to an official ballot drop site by 8 p.m. on Election Day. For those who haven’t filled out their ballots, Fagan says that not all contests on the ballot have to be voted on and reminds voters to use a pen and sign the back of the return envelope. If you have lost your ballot, the Secretary of State says a local county elections office will be able to provide a new one.

In Lane County, elections officials are providing the results of local votes starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say that due to Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, some ballots may take some time to arrive at the office which means that the results of particularly tight votes might be difficult to tell for up to a week after election day. Lane County officials have previously stated a commitment to election transparency, going so far as to set up an online livestream where residents can watch the votes be counted.