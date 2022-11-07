 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 13 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14
ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

As Election Day nears, elections officials encouraging Oregonians to vote

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Election Day is November 8, and elections officials in Oregon are reminding voters that there’s still time for their voice to be heard.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that there’s still time to vote. The Secretary’s office reminds residents that completed ballots must be postmarked by November 8, or submitted to an official ballot drop site by 8 p.m. on Election Day. For those who haven’t filled out their ballots, Fagan says that not all contests on the ballot have to be voted on and reminds voters to use a pen and sign the back of the return envelope. If you have lost your ballot, the Secretary of State says a local county elections office will be able to provide a new one.

In Lane County, elections officials are providing the results of local votes starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say that due to Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, some ballots may take some time to arrive at the office which means that the results of particularly tight votes might be difficult to tell for up to a week after election day. Lane County officials have previously stated a commitment to election transparency, going so far as to set up an online livestream where residents can watch the votes be counted.

