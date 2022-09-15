As fire danger lessens, Douglas County forests relax use restrictions

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As temperatures temporarily cool off and several wildfires are put out in Douglas County forests, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has relaxed the strictness of public use restrictions in forestlands.
Effective Friday, September 16, public restriction levels will change from extreme to moderate strictness in all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands in Douglas County, according to the DFPA. This comes on the heels of successful efforts to contain the Potter, Big Swamp and Windigo Fires that were burning in the area.
This reduced level of public use restrictions still mean certain activities are prohibited. Non-industrial power saw usage, cutting, grinding and welding of metal, cutting dried grass, and using power driven machinery for non-industrial improvement are only allowed after 8 p.m. and before 1 p.m. Industry and businesses in the area are under similar restrictions, with power equipment use, cable yarding, blasting and welding, cutting or grinding of metal forbidden between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.