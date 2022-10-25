 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

At 1:40 PM: At area of stronger showers with isolated embedded
thunderstorms is moving across the waters off the southwest
Washington coast. This area will move east and south through the
evening to cover all of the waters off the central and north
Oregon coast. Mariners can expect wind gusts up to 35 kts, periods
of hail, and possible funnel clouds with potential for developing
into waterspouts.

Please remain alert to rapidly changing conditions and call any
funnel clouds or water spouts to the Coast Guard on channel 16.

The threat will gradually diminish through 11 PM.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 13 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

As fire season ends, escaped burn pile scorches 2 acres

  • 0
Escaped Douglas County burn pile

RIDDLE, Ore. -- An unattended burn pile scorched two acres before being put out Tuesday afternoon despite conditions unfavorable to fires, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said.

According to the DFPA, a fire from an escaped debris burn pile was reported on Council Creek Road in Riddle on Tuesday, October 25 before 1:35 p.m. Crews from the DFPA and Riddle Fire Protection District responded and immediately set to fighting the 2-acre fire. Officials say the fire was quickly put out, and the DFPA had cleaned up the area by 3 p.m.

The DFPA says this fire should serve as a reminder that although the area is no longer in fire season, fires can still happen. Officials say that when burning yard debris, one should make sure to have an adequate fire trail around the pile, keep fire tools and a water supply handy, not to leave the fire unattended, and to not consider the fire put out until the ashes are cool to the touch. The DFPA says that if a debris burn escapes, the responsible party may be held financially responsible for the resulting costs of fire suppression and damages.

Tags

Recommended for you