As fire season ends, escaped burn pile scorches 2 acres

RIDDLE, Ore. -- An unattended burn pile scorched two acres before being put out Tuesday afternoon despite conditions unfavorable to fires, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said.
According to the DFPA, a fire from an escaped debris burn pile was reported on Council Creek Road in Riddle on Tuesday, October 25 before 1:35 p.m. Crews from the DFPA and Riddle Fire Protection District responded and immediately set to fighting the 2-acre fire. Officials say the fire was quickly put out, and the DFPA had cleaned up the area by 3 p.m.
The DFPA says this fire should serve as a reminder that although the area is no longer in fire season, fires can still happen. Officials say that when burning yard debris, one should make sure to have an adequate fire trail around the pile, keep fire tools and a water supply handy, not to leave the fire unattended, and to not consider the fire put out until the ashes are cool to the touch. The DFPA says that if a debris burn escapes, the responsible party may be held financially responsible for the resulting costs of fire suppression and damages.