...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east
winds with critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and
southwest Washington through Saturday. These conditions will
begin impacting the Oregon Cascades tonight and then spread to the
rest of the area by Friday morning, persisting through Saturday
evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM
PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

As high temperatures loom, Oregon counties take steps to lessen fire risk

DFPA wildland firefighter
Courtesy: Douglas Forest Protective Association.

WESTERN OREGON -- With high temperatures and low humidity in the forecast for the weekend of September 9 through September 11, several counties, firefighting agencies and other groups are making preparations to curb the risk of wildfire.

In Douglas County, The Douglas Forest Protective Agency has set fire danger to “Extreme” in all woodland areas across the county. This means that all activities that might kindle a wildfire are completely prohibited at all hours of every day. That includes most industrial operations as well as power tool usage, cutting, grinding or welding of metal, mowing dried grass, and using power-driven machinery for private property development. The DFPA says these restrictions will remain in place until rescinded.

In Benton County, a total burn ban is in place. Officials say all outdoor fires will be restricted to gas-fire cooking appliances only. All open wood fires will be prohibited, including charcoal fires. Any existing fire permits are suspended. Benton County officials say the burn ban will be in place until 8 a.m. on Monday, September 12. In addition, the Corvallis Fire Department says it is increasing its staffing levels over the weekend and encouraging extreme fire safety from community members.

In Lane County, where the Cedar Creek Fire is burning over 31,000 acres near Oakridge, fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest. A task force of firefighters is on the way from Washington on the order of the Oregon State Fire Marshal to help prepare for a possible wildfire. Closer to Eugene, all areas of the Howard Buford Recreation Area will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9 through at least Saturday, September 6 due to the high fire danger. Additionally, all campfires in Lane County campgrounds, day use areas and beaches are prohibited until at least 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.

In Linn County, all backyard burning is prohibited according to the Linn County Burn Line. Power companies in the area including Pacific Power and Consumers Power Inc. are planning on temporarily shutting off electricity to certain parts of Sweet Home and other towns to prevent power lines from causing a wildfire.

