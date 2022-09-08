As high temperatures loom, Oregon counties take steps to lessen fire risk

WESTERN OREGON -- With high temperatures and low humidity in the forecast for the weekend of September 9 through September 11, several counties, firefighting agencies and other groups are making preparations to curb the risk of wildfire.

In Douglas County, The Douglas Forest Protective Agency has set fire danger to “Extreme” in all woodland areas across the county. This means that all activities that might kindle a wildfire are completely prohibited at all hours of every day. That includes most industrial operations as well as power tool usage, cutting, grinding or welding of metal, mowing dried grass, and using power-driven machinery for private property development. The DFPA says these restrictions will remain in place until rescinded.

In Benton County, a total burn ban is in place. Officials say all outdoor fires will be restricted to gas-fire cooking appliances only. All open wood fires will be prohibited, including charcoal fires. Any existing fire permits are suspended. Benton County officials say the burn ban will be in place until 8 a.m. on Monday, September 12. In addition, the Corvallis Fire Department says it is increasing its staffing levels over the weekend and encouraging extreme fire safety from community members.

In Lane County, where the Cedar Creek Fire is burning over 31,000 acres near Oakridge, fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest. A task force of firefighters is on the way from Washington on the order of the Oregon State Fire Marshal to help prepare for a possible wildfire. Closer to Eugene, all areas of the Howard Buford Recreation Area will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9 through at least Saturday, September 6 due to the high fire danger. Additionally, all campfires in Lane County campgrounds, day use areas and beaches are prohibited until at least 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.

In Linn County, all backyard burning is prohibited according to the Linn County Burn Line. Power companies in the area including Pacific Power and Consumers Power Inc. are planning on temporarily shutting off electricity to certain parts of Sweet Home and other towns to prevent power lines from causing a wildfire.