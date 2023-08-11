As preparations get underway for Eugene Pride, organizers reflect on its significance

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North wind 13 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern is Sunday
afternoon and evening, particularly between Salem and Eugene.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM
PDT THURSDAY...


* WHAT...A multi-day stretch of dangerously hot temperatures. High
temperatures rising into the 90s and 100s coupled with low
temperatures only dropping into the 60s and low 70s will produce
a major heat risk for much of the region.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

As preparations get underway for Eugene Pride, organizers reflect on its significance

  • Updated
  • 0

Eugene’s annual celebration of LGBTQ+ pride is all set for Saturday. Organizers say the festival of music, live performances and music is crucial – especially in the face of increasing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment.

EUGENE, Ore. -- With Eugene Pride slated for Saturday, organizers are looking forward to welcome record-breaking crowds to Alton Baker Park to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride.

The celebrations begin with a rally at Kesey Square at 9 a.m. From there, people will march through downtown to Alton Baker Park. Eugene Police said drivers should expect delays as they control traffic for the march. At Alton Baker, pride goers will be greeted by more than 200 vendors and booths, live performances including music and drag shows, and gender-affirming clothing swaps and haircuts.

2023 Eugene pride march route

Eugene Pride march route, created by event organizers

Brooks Mclain, co-president of Eugene Pride, said they are anticipating around 10,000 people to come out and celebrate. There is a focus on making the event accessible for people who have mobility or hearing challenges, by putting vendors next to developed paths and providing American Sign Language interpreters for performances. Additionally, the event will feature a “sober circle,” a safe space for people working to address alcohol, chemical or other kinds of addictions to celebrate pride.

Eugene pride setup

Tents go up in preparation for Eugene Pride at Alton Baker Park.

The fun and celebrations may be going on August 12, but LGBTQ+ pride is a year-round celebration.

“A lot of the connections we reinforce here are carried throughout the year,” Mclain said. “A lot of non-profits come together here and are able to collaborate, figure out ways to better support the community around. So it's really kind of our new year's for the LGBTQ community and kind of launches us for the rest of the year.”

With hot weather forecasted for the celebration, Mclain said they will have misters, neck wraps and lots of shaded areas for people to stay cool. People attending pride should drink lots of water, Mclain said, and there will be water refilling stations for those who bring their own bottles.

Eugene Pride tent setup

A multi-colored shade structure goes up in anticipation of Eugene Pride at Alton Baker Park.

Pride organizers are anticipating an increase in protestors at the event, given an increase in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment across the country. But they are not necessarily surprised.

This is nothing new, Mclain said, as there have always been protestors at pride. But with more negative attention on pride events across Oregon and nationwide, organizers are increasing security. Security staff will be inside the event, as well as patrolling the parking lot – a new assignment this year.

The focus for addressing protestors, Mclain said, is de-escalation. Volunteers, not Eugene police officers, will primarily be the ones handling security.

“Not necessarily police, because we're not trying to make it confrontational--and we're really just trying to tell everyone to have a good time--like, don't let these folks ruin your day,” Mclain said. “If they do show up, focus on the event and not on the detractors because really giving it energy only makes it worse, not better.”

Mclain said pride staff will be in “open communication” with Eugene police, and people are encouraged to not engage at all with any demonstrators.

Eugene pride setup

Tents go up in preparation for Eugene Pride at Alton Baker Park.

As anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment grows across the country, organizers said now is especially the time to celebrate and lift up pride.

“We're kind of blessed to be in Eugene where people are much more accepting,” pride volunteer Allysha Hooper said. “And I know that's not the case for a lot of the country.”

With legislatures nationwide debating bills about LGBTQ+ people and their rights, organizers say it is crucial to come out and celebrate pride.

“Especially kind of in this moment of cultural strife that we're living through, it's really important for queer people to feel supported and have access to the resources they need to stay healthy throughout the year,” Mclain said.

“Every time legislation occurs, every time there's an incident that harms the LGBTQ-plus community -- that has a ripple effect for everyone,” said Faith and Spirituality Coordinator for Eugene Pride Naphtali Renshaw.

Pride set up tent

Crews work to set up for Eugene Pride at Alton Baker Park.

Renshaw is putting together an inter-faith space where people can come together and celebrate pride spiritually. Renshaw acknowledged there has been a historic tension between faith and expressing sexual and gender identity, but spiritual groups need to come together and address it.

“We need to be part of healing the harm that has caused, the faith community needs to begin that work of healing,” Renshaw said. “We have a responsibility to do that.”

Being out and being proud is a big part of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Especially to show that like, we are your neighbors, we are part of your community--we're not strangers,” Hooper said.

Pride exists for people to express their true, unique selves.

“We all have gifts to share and hate--hate doesn't get to win this," Renshaw said. "Love wins."

“I just hope everyone has a great pride,” Hooper said.

“Come to pride,” Mclain said. “Happy pride!”

Labelled Pride flag

A pride flag with the phrase "every one is welcome here" waves in the wind at Eugene's Alton Baker Park.

Eugene Pride 2023

Albert James joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a weekday news reporter and weekend news anchor. If you have any story ideas, you can email Albert at albertjames@kezi.com.

