As preparations get underway for Eugene Pride, organizers reflect on its significance

EUGENE, Ore. -- With Eugene Pride slated for Saturday, organizers are looking forward to welcome record-breaking crowds to Alton Baker Park to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride.

The celebrations begin with a rally at Kesey Square at 9 a.m. From there, people will march through downtown to Alton Baker Park. Eugene Police said drivers should expect delays as they control traffic for the march. At Alton Baker, pride goers will be greeted by more than 200 vendors and booths, live performances including music and drag shows, and gender-affirming clothing swaps and haircuts.

Brooks Mclain, co-president of Eugene Pride, said they are anticipating around 10,000 people to come out and celebrate. There is a focus on making the event accessible for people who have mobility or hearing challenges, by putting vendors next to developed paths and providing American Sign Language interpreters for performances. Additionally, the event will feature a “sober circle,” a safe space for people working to address alcohol, chemical or other kinds of addictions to celebrate pride.

The fun and celebrations may be going on August 12, but LGBTQ+ pride is a year-round celebration.

“A lot of the connections we reinforce here are carried throughout the year,” Mclain said. “A lot of non-profits come together here and are able to collaborate, figure out ways to better support the community around. So it's really kind of our new year's for the LGBTQ community and kind of launches us for the rest of the year.”

With hot weather forecasted for the celebration, Mclain said they will have misters, neck wraps and lots of shaded areas for people to stay cool. People attending pride should drink lots of water, Mclain said, and there will be water refilling stations for those who bring their own bottles.

Pride organizers are anticipating an increase in protestors at the event, given an increase in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment across the country. But they are not necessarily surprised.

This is nothing new, Mclain said, as there have always been protestors at pride. But with more negative attention on pride events across Oregon and nationwide, organizers are increasing security. Security staff will be inside the event, as well as patrolling the parking lot – a new assignment this year.

The focus for addressing protestors, Mclain said, is de-escalation. Volunteers, not Eugene police officers, will primarily be the ones handling security.

“Not necessarily police, because we're not trying to make it confrontational--and we're really just trying to tell everyone to have a good time--like, don't let these folks ruin your day,” Mclain said. “If they do show up, focus on the event and not on the detractors because really giving it energy only makes it worse, not better.”

Mclain said pride staff will be in “open communication” with Eugene police, and people are encouraged to not engage at all with any demonstrators.

As anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment grows across the country, organizers said now is especially the time to celebrate and lift up pride.

“We're kind of blessed to be in Eugene where people are much more accepting,” pride volunteer Allysha Hooper said. “And I know that's not the case for a lot of the country.”

With legislatures nationwide debating bills about LGBTQ+ people and their rights, organizers say it is crucial to come out and celebrate pride.

“Especially kind of in this moment of cultural strife that we're living through, it's really important for queer people to feel supported and have access to the resources they need to stay healthy throughout the year,” Mclain said.

“Every time legislation occurs, every time there's an incident that harms the LGBTQ-plus community -- that has a ripple effect for everyone,” said Faith and Spirituality Coordinator for Eugene Pride Naphtali Renshaw.

Renshaw is putting together an inter-faith space where people can come together and celebrate pride spiritually. Renshaw acknowledged there has been a historic tension between faith and expressing sexual and gender identity, but spiritual groups need to come together and address it.

“We need to be part of healing the harm that has caused, the faith community needs to begin that work of healing,” Renshaw said. “We have a responsibility to do that.”

Being out and being proud is a big part of advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Especially to show that like, we are your neighbors, we are part of your community--we're not strangers,” Hooper said.

Pride exists for people to express their true, unique selves.

“We all have gifts to share and hate--hate doesn't get to win this," Renshaw said. "Love wins."

“I just hope everyone has a great pride,” Hooper said.

“Come to pride,” Mclain said. “Happy pride!”