As RSV cases surge, Gov. Brown issues order to help hospitals

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help Oregon hospitals fight a surge of pediatric cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Officials say RSV is a common virus that is spread through coughing and sneezing and tends to present flu-like symptoms. Children are most often at risk, but symptoms tend to be mild. However, officials say that kids under the age of two are most at risk of severe disease.
According to officials, since the start of RSV season in late October, the statewide pediatric hospitalization rate has more than tripled, and is expected to break records soon. According to Governor Brown, the executive order will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for kids, let them draw on a pool of medical volunteer medical professionals, and take other steps to provide care for child patients. The governor says Oregon only has two pediatric specialty hospitals with Intensive Care Units, and this order is expected to help hospitals across the state care for sick children.
"Oregon’s nurses, doctors, and hospital staff are deeply committed to caring for our children, and I’m grateful for all the work they are doing under difficult circumstances to help our kids,” said Governor Brown. “As the country faces a surge in pediatric RSV cases, we want to make sure Oregon’s hospitals have access to the tools they need to provide care for sick kids. For parents, please know you can take steps to reduce the risk of RSV, including practicing the good health and hygiene habits we’ve learned over the past few years.”
The Oregon Nurses Association, a union representing Oregon nurses and other health workers, expressed mixed feelings on the governor’s executive order. While they support the order itself, they said they are disappointed in the governor and the Oregon Health Authority for not taking steps to address the surge of RSV cases earlier. Regardless, they echoed the advice of the governor’s office to take steps to stay healthy and stop the spread of RSV.
Health officials recommend the public stay up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, wash hands thoroughly and frequently, disinfect surfaces, and to keep kids at home if they get sick.
Tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 to hear from health professionals about how the executive order will change their operations, as well as from parents on how the surge in cases is affecting their kids and schools.