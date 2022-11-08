 Skip to main content
As temperatures drop, warming centers open

St. Vincent de Paul

EUGENE, Ore. -- With temperatures expected to drop just below freezing in the coming nights, warming centers in Eugene and Springfield are opening their doors for those without shelter.

Saint Vincent DePaul say that more than 3,000 people are homeless in Eugene, and almost 2,000 of them are without any sort of shelter at night. As nightly temperatures get colder and colder, many of the unhoused without shelter are at risk of freezing to death.

For those seeking shelter, three Egan Warming Centers are opening on November 8. In Eugene, the Wheeler Pavilion at the Lane Events Center opens at 7 p.m. while a warming center for youth at the United Methodist Church on Olive Street will open at 6 p.m. In Springfield, a third warming center can be found at the Springfield Memorial Building.

“This is going to be an interesting year because it’s our first, knock on wood, post-COVID year and COVID really affected how many volunteers we had access to, how many sites we had access to, and we think we're going to have a lot of our older volunteers back again this year, but we don't know that for sure,” said Tim Black of St. Vincent DePaul, who manages the Egan Warming Centers. “So, it’s kind of a transition year.”

The centers rely heavily on volunteers to come and help out. Anyone who wishes to volunteer can go to St. Vincent DePaul’s website to volunteer, and those who would like to help another way can donate to the shelters, which will go to provide a warm meal for someone struggling.

