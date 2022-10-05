As waterfowl season opens, officials warn hunters to be on the lookout for bird flu

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning waterfowl hunters to be aware that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in Oregon and may be present in game birds.
Duck and goose seasons are set to open on October 8. The ODFW says a strain of bird flu that has been circulating in North American wild birds since December 2021 was detected in Oregon in May 2022 and can occasionally be found in wild and domestic bird flocks. According to the ODFW, this strain of bird flu has caused increased mortality for wild waterfowl, shorebirds, raptors, and avian scavengers as well as mammals that are believed to have fed on infected birds. While this strain of bird flu is not usually a risk to humans, it can pose a threat of infection to individuals who have frequent close contact with infected birds.
Officials say hunters are likely to come into contact with infected birds during this hunting season. Hunters are encouraged to take precautions and practice safe bird handling. The ODFW says to not harvest birds that are dead or obviously sick, to wear gloves while handling game birds, keep game birds and their juices away from other foods, clean any equipment that touches the birds, cook them thoroughly to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and to not feed dogs anything harvested from waterfowl.
ODFW says wildlife managers are continuing to monitor for bird flu by testing birds found dead, live birds, and birds harvested by hunters for the disease. ODFW asks the public to report groups of three or more sick or dead birds to the Wildlife Health Lab at their website or at 866-968-2600.