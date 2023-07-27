 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Asian Celebration celebrates heritage through music, dance, and food

  • Updated
Eugene's Asian Celebration

EUGENE, Ore. – A community event that’s celebrated Asian heritage for nearly 40 years will be held all day on Saturday at Alton Baker Park, according to event organizers.

Eugene’s Asian Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 29, and features a full schedule of activities that will be concluded by a Samoan fire dance at 8:30 p.m. Those who attend the event are encouraged to participate in the easy-to-learn Obon dances, but for those whose strengths do not lie in dancing, there will also be lots of Asian street food and more than 80 booths to explore.

“My favorite thing about doing this event is seeing the community come together and seeing kids smiling and learning and, what does it mean to be a part of the Asian community, what is Asian culture, what is Asian food?” said David Tam, event director for the 38th annual Asian Celebration. “It's about-really about just having an opportunity to share a platform and having people absorb it and welcome it with open hearts.”

Aimee Yogi, co-president of the Japanese American Association of Lane County which has been putting on the Obon and Taiko Festival for the last 33 years, said that she enjoys witnessing the community learning about Asian culture.

"My favorite thing about doing this event is seeing the community come together and seeing kids smiling and learning and, what does it mean to be a part of the Asian community, what is Asian culture, what is Asian food?" Yogi said. "It's about-really about just having an opportunity to share a platform and having people absorb it and welcome it with open hearts."

More information and a complete schedule of events is available on the Asian Celebration website.

