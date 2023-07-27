Asian Celebration celebrates heritage through music, dance, and food

EUGENE, Ore. – A community event that’s celebrated Asian heritage for nearly 40 years will be held all day on Saturday at Alton Baker Park, according to event organizers.
Eugene’s Asian Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 29, and features a full schedule of activities that will be concluded by a Samoan fire dance at 8:30 p.m. Those who attend the event are encouraged to participate in the easy-to-learn Obon dances, but for those whose strengths do not lie in dancing, there will also be lots of Asian street food and more than 80 booths to explore.
“My favorite thing about doing this event is seeing the community come together and seeing kids smiling and learning and, what does it mean to be a part of the Asian community, what is Asian culture, what is Asian food?” said David Tam, event director for the 38th annual Asian Celebration. “It's about-really about just having an opportunity to share a platform and having people absorb it and welcome it with open hearts.”
Aimee Yogi, co-president of the Japanese American Association of Lane County which has been putting on the Obon and Taiko Festival for the last 33 years, said that she enjoys witnessing the community learning about Asian culture.
More information and a complete schedule of events is available on the Asian Celebration website.