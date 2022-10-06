 Skip to main content
At least one injured after semi-truck crash outside Corvallis, Oregon State Police say

  Updated
  • 0
Oregon State Police

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Multiple vehicles are damaged and at least one person has injuries after a semi-truck crashed into several vehicles just outside Corvallis, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said that at about 8:44 a.m. on October 6, troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 34 just outside Corvallis. Troopers said a semi-truck had hit several vehicles and kept driving westbound into Corvallis. OSP said the driver of the truck continued through Corvallis for some time before stopping within the city and calling 911 to report that he had been in a crash.

OSP troopers say the crash happened with the truck left its lane of travel and hit multiple vehicles in the eastbound lanes. OSP says one driver was injured in the crash, and was taken to the nearby firehouse by medics.

KEZI has reached out to Oregon State Police for additional details on this incident.

