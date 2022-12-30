At Southwest Airlines, a day of calm after a week of chaos

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 15 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Gusts to 25 kt north of Cape Foulweather through early Friday evening. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&