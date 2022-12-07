Attorney General asks Oregon Supreme Court to review Measure 114 pause

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 11 seconds and south winds
25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
PST this evening. Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 11 seconds and south winds
25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
PST this evening. Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Attorney General asks Oregon Supreme Court to review Measure 114 pause

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Capitol building

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, has petitioned the Oregon Supreme Court to immediately review Harney County Judge Robert Raschio’s decision to prevent the enforcement of Ballot Measure 114.

The storm in the courts surrounding Measure 114 began with several lawsuits challenging the bill shortly after it passed in November. On December 6, US District Court Judge Karin Immergut denied the challenges brought by the lawsuits, with the exception of a 30-day pause on the provision of the bill that requires a permit to purchase a firearm. Hours after that decision, however, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued a separate decision that completely prevents enforcement of the measure in Oregon for an unclear amount of time.

On December 7, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and the Oregon Department of Justice submitted a mandamus petition to the Oregon Supreme Court to review Judge Raschio’s decision immediately. The petition to the Supreme Court says the decision was the result of a “fundamental legal error,” and says the Harney County court exceeded its discretion. If the Oregon Supreme Court reviews the Harney County decision and chooses to strike it down, Judge Immergut’s decision will stand and Measure 114 will go into effect with a 30-day pause on the permit-to-purchase requirement on December 8.

Recommended for you