Attorney General asks Oregon Supreme Court to review Measure 114 pause

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, has petitioned the Oregon Supreme Court to immediately review Harney County Judge Robert Raschio’s decision to prevent the enforcement of Ballot Measure 114.

The storm in the courts surrounding Measure 114 began with several lawsuits challenging the bill shortly after it passed in November. On December 6, US District Court Judge Karin Immergut denied the challenges brought by the lawsuits, with the exception of a 30-day pause on the provision of the bill that requires a permit to purchase a firearm. Hours after that decision, however, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio issued a separate decision that completely prevents enforcement of the measure in Oregon for an unclear amount of time.

On December 7, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and the Oregon Department of Justice submitted a mandamus petition to the Oregon Supreme Court to review Judge Raschio’s decision immediately. The petition to the Supreme Court says the decision was the result of a “fundamental legal error,” and says the Harney County court exceeded its discretion. If the Oregon Supreme Court reviews the Harney County decision and chooses to strike it down, Judge Immergut’s decision will stand and Measure 114 will go into effect with a 30-day pause on the permit-to-purchase requirement on December 8.