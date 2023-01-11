Audit shows broadband internet access in Oregon needs help

SALEM, Ore. -- The state of Oregon is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure, but according to an audit released Wednesday by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the office distributing those funds will need yet more assistance to make sure the funding gets to communities that need it the most.
According to the Secretary of State, Oregon will receive between $400 million and $1 billion over the next several years to broaden access to broadband internet all over the state thanks to a federal infrastructure bill that was passed in 2021. However, the secretary also said the funding will mainly come in the form of grants to be administered by the Oregon Broadband Office.
An audit of the Oregon Broadband Office commissioned by the Secretary of State’s office found the OBO falls behind in many areas of proficiency the secretary said would be necessary to handle the grants properly. Those areas include strategic planning, documentation and distribution of plans to ensure transparency, and aggressiveness in removing barriers to broadband internet implementation. Auditors also said the office should work to close the gap of broadband access by establishing dedicated funding for equitable broadband implementation in Oregon.
“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get all Oregonians online,” said Secretary of State Fagan. “Access to affordable, high-speed broadband is a necessity. Without it, kids will struggle in school, adults will be disadvantaged in their careers, small businesses cannot reach their customers and communities will fall behind. I am calling on the Oregon Broadband Office to fully implement the findings of this audit to ensure federal money is used equitably in a way that serves disadvantaged communities first.”
Auditors made 10 recommendations for actions the Oregon Broadcast Office could take, including addressing internal control issues, supporting their digital equity and inclusion efforts with a specific employment position, and partnering with broadband stakeholders such as service providers to help educate individuals who wish to help improve broadband in their region.