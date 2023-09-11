Autzen Stadium holds new yearly memorial stair climb to remember 9/11 victims

EUGENE, Ore.-- Today thousands of people across the country are remembering the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Local officials in emergency and law enforcement came together to create the "9/11 Memorial Stair Climb."
"On September 11, 2001, hundreds of first responders that went to the call for help to help other people, and they ultimately gave their lives that day,” Event organizer Branden Esch said.
Motivated by the brave actions of their comrades from 22 years ago, fellow organizer Jason Lockett said they wanted to start a new tradition of honoring them here in Eugene.
“We want to honor those that made that sacrifice on 9/11 and also honor those that are potentially in that position to come across something like that today,” Lockett said. “I hope that the event is going to be very impactful for everybody, which I think it will be. Like I said, it's something that we can't forget."
Emotions were high at Autzen Stadium Monday morning as hundreds of emergency and military personnel gathered for the opening ceremony to pay respects to the victims of September 11. As the ceremony wrapped up, participants looked at the mountain of stairs, a total of 110 flights they would have to tackle.
The participants said they are honored to be part of a new and meaningful tradition to honor the fallen first responders from 22 years ago. Elijah Espinosa from the Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire District said although it will be tough, it will be worth it in the end to show support for the September 11 victims.
"It's just an honor, really, it's really an honor we're here remembering the men and women who did the real thing that many years ago,” Espinosa said. "It's going to be really fun, and it's going to hurt and going to be worth it in the end. I may not walk tomorrow, but you know what, it's okay."
"I was only six when this happened but even at a young age remembering the events of that day still impact me, and is part of the reason I decided to be a firefighter and an EMT,” fellow participant Jessica Marchinski said. “Very excited to be here for the first of its kind in Eugene."
With each step putting the participants closer to their fallen comrades, they are physically drained by the end but emotionally drained as well. Participant from the Lane Fire Authority Mikah Reed said although his body ached, it was worth it in the end.
"Tired, sore, but it's for a good cause though I feel good about it, glad I got it done and over with. I'll be back next year and hopefully in a little better shape, but it was worth it," Reed said.
“Lots of emotions still, I'm glad that I did it super proud of everybody that showed up today. I'm shaky but we made it through all the floors,” Marchinski said.