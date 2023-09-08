Award-winning former journalist’s new book traces his quest to hike the Pacific Crest Trail

EUGENE, Ore. – A well-known former newspaper journalist has published a new book tracing his experience hiking the entirety of the famed Pacific Crest Trail.
Author Bob Welch, an award-winning newspaper columnist who formerly worked for the Register Guard, is inviting the public to meet him and learn more about his experience on September 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oakway Center’s Heritage Courtyard. Signed books will be available along with refreshments provided by Mucho Gusto.
The book, titled “Seven Summers and a Few Bummers,” recounts Welch’s experiences in hiking more than 2,600 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail, a quest that took him 11 years to complete. Welch said he finished hiking the trail with his brother-in-law in August 2022.
"Well, like 2011, we did the Oregon portion,” Welch said. “We walked 452 miles. And then, a couple years we sorta sat around and suddenly, my brother said, 'Let's do the John Muir Trail' in California – which is a 200. When we got that done – we got almost a third of that done. We just decided to go for the full enchilada."
Welch said that he faced his share of challenges in finishing hiking the storied trail after more than a decade, overcoming wildfires, illnesses of parents, work conflicts, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think I'm more patient with myself,” he said. “I think I'm more persistent about getting things done, 'cause when you're on the trail a lot of things go wrong and you have to either hike or you don't hike. And I think that you learn persistence and overcoming odds and I think I apply that to my own life as well.”