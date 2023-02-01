Baby survives car crash that killed four, Oregon State Police say

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 7
seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 14 to 19 ft at 11 seconds
and south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 1 AM
PST Friday. Gale Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 7
seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 14 to 19 ft at 11 seconds
and south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 1 AM
PST Friday. Gale Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Baby survives car crash that killed four, Oregon State Police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

SCIO, Ore. -- A tragic vehicle crash that killed four people on Monday night on Highway 226 left behind one baby girl as a survivor, according to Oregon State Police.

According to OSP, troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near Fish Hatchery Drive at about 7:26 p.m. on January 30. Troopers said their preliminary investigation found that a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo, 20, of Albany was traveling westbound on Highway 226 near milepost 4 when it tried to navigate a curve at high speed, crossed into the eastbound lane, and hit a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine, 29. OSP troopers said the collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.

OSP troopers said Petrine was pronounced dead at the scene. Longo, as well as both of his passengers -- Chloe L. Richmond, 18, of Lebanon, and Skye R. Huskey, 18, also of Lebanon -- were also pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers said all four suffered fatal injuries in the crash. According to OSP, an 8-month-old girl was recovered from the Sorrento and taken to the Lebanon Community Hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said excessive speed is believed to be the biggest contributing factor to the crash. OSP said the Elantra was seen, just before the crash, traveling eastbound on Highway 226 at speeds higher than 100 miles per hour. OSP said the highway was closed for about 6 hours while the investigation was carried out.

Recommended for you