Baby survives car crash that killed four, Oregon State Police say

SCIO, Ore. -- A tragic vehicle crash that killed four people on Monday night on Highway 226 left behind one baby girl as a survivor, according to Oregon State Police.
According to OSP, troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near Fish Hatchery Drive at about 7:26 p.m. on January 30. Troopers said their preliminary investigation found that a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo, 20, of Albany was traveling westbound on Highway 226 near milepost 4 when it tried to navigate a curve at high speed, crossed into the eastbound lane, and hit a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine, 29. OSP troopers said the collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
OSP troopers said Petrine was pronounced dead at the scene. Longo, as well as both of his passengers -- Chloe L. Richmond, 18, of Lebanon, and Skye R. Huskey, 18, also of Lebanon -- were also pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers said all four suffered fatal injuries in the crash. According to OSP, an 8-month-old girl was recovered from the Sorrento and taken to the Lebanon Community Hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said excessive speed is believed to be the biggest contributing factor to the crash. OSP said the Elantra was seen, just before the crash, traveling eastbound on Highway 226 at speeds higher than 100 miles per hour. OSP said the highway was closed for about 6 hours while the investigation was carried out.