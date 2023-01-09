Bags of Love keeps the holidays going by donating supplies to kids

 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 kt. Winds will
gradually ease this evening, with south to southeast winds 15 to
25 kt later tonight through Tuesday night. Seas 13 to 15 ft
tonight, then 10 to 12 ft for Tuesday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue
through much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is
expected to settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through
Thursday. Gale force wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the
outer waters beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday evening. There is a low probability of storm force gusts
over the outer waters Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters.
Combined seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer
waters early Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas
around 20 feet are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances,
with potential breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Weather Alert

Bags of Love keeps the holidays going by donating supplies to kids

  • Updated
  • 0
Bags of Love 2023

EUGENE, Ore. – There’s nothing wrong with stretching out the holiday giving, and a local non-profit is incredibly grateful for the gifts it received Monday.

Lots of gifts came from Santa’s Little Helpers to Bags of Love in Eugene on January 9. Bags of Love is a non-profit organization that helps kids in crisis who have been removed from homes due to abuse, neglect, poverty, or another reason. Each child is given a bag full of clothes, hygiene products, toys, and a blanket. Organizers like Bags of Love’s outgoing executive director Becky Stenzel said this year donations were needed more than ever.

“We love it when people show up with donations, either because they've been out clearance shopping or cleaning out closets,” Stenzel said. “We are always open to accepting new or gently used items we can provide in the bags.”

This year, Bags of Love says they served about 4,700 kids – 36% more than last year. Organizers thanked those who donated, and said it’s not too late to start planning for next year’s event. Organizers also thanked the event’s sponsors, which included Pacific Cascade Federal Credit Union, the Duck Store and D.C. Real Estate.

Tags

