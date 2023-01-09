Bags of Love keeps the holidays going by donating supplies to kids

EUGENE, Ore. – There’s nothing wrong with stretching out the holiday giving, and a local non-profit is incredibly grateful for the gifts it received Monday.
Lots of gifts came from Santa’s Little Helpers to Bags of Love in Eugene on January 9. Bags of Love is a non-profit organization that helps kids in crisis who have been removed from homes due to abuse, neglect, poverty, or another reason. Each child is given a bag full of clothes, hygiene products, toys, and a blanket. Organizers like Bags of Love’s outgoing executive director Becky Stenzel said this year donations were needed more than ever.
“We love it when people show up with donations, either because they've been out clearance shopping or cleaning out closets,” Stenzel said. “We are always open to accepting new or gently used items we can provide in the bags.”
This year, Bags of Love says they served about 4,700 kids – 36% more than last year. Organizers thanked those who donated, and said it’s not too late to start planning for next year’s event. Organizers also thanked the event’s sponsors, which included Pacific Cascade Federal Credit Union, the Duck Store and D.C. Real Estate.