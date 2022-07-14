Bail lowered for young man who allegedly assaulted grandfather

BLACHLY, Ore. -- A man who allegedly attacked his 76-year-old grandfather without apparent provocation in October 2021 is now allowed to post bail and earn conditional release before his trial, the Lane County District Attorney announced.

In October of 2021 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported that Ethan Wolcott attacked his grandfather with a machete for no reason they could determine. Wolcott’s grandfather suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, they said. The Lane County District Attorney says they filed a motion to deny Wolcott’s release while awaiting trial.

The DA said that after a hearing on July 13, 2022, a judge declared Wolcott does not pose a danger to the victim or the community and denied the motion to deny Wolcott’s release before his trial. In addition, court documents show the judge reduced Wolcott’s bail to $50,000 and provided conditions for Wolcott’s release should someone post his bail. Court documents show that Wolcott’s release would be contingent on maintaining good mental health, abstaining from controlled substances and alcohol, and enrolling in treatment for substance use.