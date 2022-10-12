Bald eagle to take flight after healing from shotgun wounds

EUGENE, Ore. -- A bald eagle wounded by a shotgun is getting ready to return to the air after a period of healing with the Cascade Raptor Center.
The Cascade Raptor Center said they got a call from someone near Reedsport on September 22. The caller said they had rescued a seriously hurt bald eagle from a river, and raptor center staff brought the bird in for medical care right away. The female bald eagle was reportedly brought in with massive bleeding and a hole in her wing, and had to be isolated for five days due to an outbreak of bird flu.
Despite her quarantine, raptor center staff were able to supply the bald eagle with food, water, antibiotics and painkillers. After the quarantine period, raptor center staff determined with an x-ray that the eagle had taken several shotgun pellets in the wing. According to raptor center staff, the pellets missed vital organs but caused severe bleeding and tore muscle tissue. Despite this, no permanent damage was inflicted and the eagle made a quick recovery.
The healed bald eagle is set to fly free on Friday, October 14, when raptor center staff take her back to the Reedsport area to be released. The Cascade Raptor Center says they’ve seen 19 bald eagles in 2022 so far, each rescued from situations such as being stuck in a trap, shot, or a baby eagle that fell out of its nest. The center says this is more eagles than they’ve ever seen in one year, and suspect the increased number of bald eagles is due to their increasing population in the Willamette Valley.