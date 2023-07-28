 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Bandon landlord arrested after allegedly firing gun at tenant

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County Sheriff's Office

BANDON, Ore. – A landlord in Bandon was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly firing a gun at one of his tenants, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said that they responded at 9:30 p.m. on July 27 to a report of shots fired at a home on Highway 101 in Bandon. The caller said that his landlord, identified as James F. Deathrage, 73, had come to the caller’s home and fired a semi-automatic pistol at him after the two men got into an argument, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials said that the responding deputy’s investigation of the incident led to the arrest of Deathrage, who was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and second-degree criminal mischief. Deathrage was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody, authorities said.

