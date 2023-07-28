Bandon landlord arrested after allegedly firing gun at tenant

BANDON, Ore. – A landlord in Bandon was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly firing a gun at one of his tenants, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO said that they responded at 9:30 p.m. on July 27 to a report of shots fired at a home on Highway 101 in Bandon. The caller said that his landlord, identified as James F. Deathrage, 73, had come to the caller’s home and fired a semi-automatic pistol at him after the two men got into an argument, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said that the responding deputy’s investigation of the incident led to the arrest of Deathrage, who was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and second-degree criminal mischief. Deathrage was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody, authorities said.