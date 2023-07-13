Bandon man allegedly seen driving erratically cited and released for DUII

BANDON, Ore. – Authorities said a man who was allegedly seen driving erratically last Saturday on Highway 101 north of Bandon was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a Bay City Ambulance crew of an erratic driver on Highway 101 near milepost 259 on July 8 at about 9:24 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials. CCSO said a southbound red Nissan Sentra was seen crossing the northbound and southbound lanes repeatedly until it left the highway and got stuck on the shoulder near Seven Devils Road.
After speaking with the driver, identified as Jeremy T. Dowell, 46, of Bandon, a deputy arrested Dowell for DUII and reckless driving, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said that Dowell’s vehicle was towed from the scene.
Dowell was transported to the Bandon Police Department for additional testing and later cited and released for DUII and reckless driving, authorities said.