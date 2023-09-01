Bandon man arrested on multiple charges wanted for failing to appear at trial

BANDON, Ore. – A Bandon man who was arrested in June after eluding police and then pulling a gun on officers to escape custody is wanted for failing to appear at his trial, according to authorities.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that Kyle R. Thompson, 33, of Bandon was arrested in late June by Bandon police after his alleged involvement in a police pursuit. Authorities said that police tracked Thompson with a K9 and located him hiding in heavy brush. Thompson was able to escape from police after he threatened them with a gun, CCSO officials said.
Sheriff’s officials said that Thompson arrested several days later by Bandon Police following a traffic stop. Thompson was charged with eluding by vehicle, eluding by foot, reckless driving, menacing, and second-degree escape by the Bandon Police Department.
In early August, Thompson was released from the Coos County Jail after posting bail pending his trial appearance, CCSO officials said. On August 31, a warrant was issued for Thompson’s arrest on the charges from his original June arrest after he failed to appear at his trial.
Anyone with information on Thompson’s current location is asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.