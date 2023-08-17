 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Bandon man gets more than five years in prison for sexually abusing woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Collins mug

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Bandon man who was arrested for sexually abusing a woman last year will serve more than five years in prison, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO officials said that they began an investigation on September 29, 2022 into an incident that occurred on Coastal Evergreen Lane north of Bandon. Deputies arrested Michael Jay Collins, 54, of Bandon, on multiple charges, according to sheriff's officials. According to court records, Collins was arrested and charged with sexually abusing and assaulting a woman in September 2022.

Sheriff’s officials said that Michael Jay Collins, 54, entered a plea agreement on August 14, 2023, in which he pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault, and strangulation charges and was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

Several additional charges were dropped through the terms of the plea agreement, CCSO said. Court records show that these charges included multiple counts of sexual abuse and assault. As the case was resolved without the need for a trial, the victim was prevented from having to testify, deputies said.

