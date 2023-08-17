Bandon man gets more than five years in prison for sexually abusing woman

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Bandon man who was arrested for sexually abusing a woman last year will serve more than five years in prison, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO officials said that they began an investigation on September 29, 2022 into an incident that occurred on Coastal Evergreen Lane north of Bandon. Deputies arrested Michael Jay Collins, 54, of Bandon, on multiple charges, according to sheriff's officials. According to court records, Collins was arrested and charged with sexually abusing and assaulting a woman in September 2022.
Sheriff’s officials said that Michael Jay Collins, 54, entered a plea agreement on August 14, 2023, in which he pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault, and strangulation charges and was sentenced to 70 months in prison.
Several additional charges were dropped through the terms of the plea agreement, CCSO said. Court records show that these charges included multiple counts of sexual abuse and assault. As the case was resolved without the need for a trial, the victim was prevented from having to testify, deputies said.