Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 7
seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 14 to 19 ft at 11 seconds
and south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 1 AM
PST Friday. Gale Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Bandon man missing, may be driving van, Coos County deputies say

  • 0
Clarence Edward Pitts

Clarence Edward Pitts allegedly went missing at about 1 p.m. on January 31.

BANDON, Ore. -- Coos County Search and Rescue is searching for an 83-year-old missing man Wednesday who may be in possession of a van.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue responded to the Bandon area at about 9 a.m. on February 1 to try to find Clarence Edward Pitts, 83. Deputies said Pitts reportedly walked away from his home in Bandon on January 31 at about 1 p.m., and it’s possible he departed in a white van that was later found to be missing from the residence.

The CCSO describes Pitts as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, He was last seen wearing an orange beanie, plaid jacket, tan pants and white shoes and possibly a walking cane. Deputies say Pitts suffers from dementia and post traumatic stress disorder. According to the CCSO, Pitts may have left in a white 1999 Toyota van with Oregon license plate WYN 788.

Deputies are asking for help finding Pitts. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the CCSO at 541-396-2106 or the Bandon Police Department at 541-347-3189.

