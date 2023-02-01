Bandon man missing, may be driving van, Coos County deputies say

BANDON, Ore. -- Coos County Search and Rescue is searching for an 83-year-old missing man Wednesday who may be in possession of a van.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue responded to the Bandon area at about 9 a.m. on February 1 to try to find Clarence Edward Pitts, 83. Deputies said Pitts reportedly walked away from his home in Bandon on January 31 at about 1 p.m., and it’s possible he departed in a white van that was later found to be missing from the residence.
The CCSO describes Pitts as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, He was last seen wearing an orange beanie, plaid jacket, tan pants and white shoes and possibly a walking cane. Deputies say Pitts suffers from dementia and post traumatic stress disorder. According to the CCSO, Pitts may have left in a white 1999 Toyota van with Oregon license plate WYN 788.
Deputies are asking for help finding Pitts. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the CCSO at 541-396-2106 or the Bandon Police Department at 541-347-3189.