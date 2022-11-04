Bandon man sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually abusing eight-year-old girl

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A 70-year-old Bandon-area resident will almost certainly spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a girl as young as eight years old, the Coos County District Attorney said Friday.
According to Paul Frasier, the Coos County DA, Anthony Damien Cordeiro, 70, was found guilty on November 2 of first-degree attempted rape as well as three counts each of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. The DA said the charges alleged that Cordeiro sexually abused a girl between the ages of eight and nine multiple times over a period of about a year.
On November 4, a judge handed down multiple sentences that amounted to 75 years in prison. Cordeiro was sentenced to about 20 years and 3 months in prison for the rape and sexual abuse charges, but the Coos County DA said those would be served concurrently with three separate, consecutive sentences of 25 years for the sodomy charges. The DA said each sodomy charge is a Measure 11 offense, meaning Cordeiro will serve every day of the 75-year sentence and will not be eligible for early release or parole.