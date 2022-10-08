Bandon man survives near-death experience thanks to world's smallest heart pump

BANDON, Ore. -- A 73-year-old Bandon man says he's feeling better than he did when he was in his 60s after a near-death experience last year.
In February 2021, Bob Vann suffered a heart attack. Doctors gave him a slim chance at survival.
"I had a 2% chance of living," Vann said.
But thanks to the world's smallest heart pump, and the team at RiverBend hospital in Springfield, he is still alive today.
Vann had been diagnosed with coronary heart disease about five years ago. For a while, he had not suffered any effects from it, but that changed on Feb. 2, 2021.
"I was feeling quite a bit of chest pain," Vann said. "I took my third nitro pill and then I called my best friend Don Minkler who came over and took me to the hospital here in Bandon."
There, he said doctors got the pain under control. He was then sent to PeaceHealth's Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.
"He had a hole in the heart between two important chambers, the right ventricle and the left ventricle. We have a lot of babies that are born with holes in their hearts, but babies are able to tolerate it, and they'll eventually get surgery and they'll do just fine." Dr. Ashok Venkataraman, a cardiothoracic surgeon at RiverBend said. "Adults who have lived until 70 years of age and have a normal heart, if they suddenly have a hole in their heart from a heart attack, they usually don't do very well very quickly."
Dr. Venkataraman said Vann's condition was a pretty high mortality condition, and even doing emergency surgery to fix the hole in his heart is very highly risky.
Vann said he was taken to the operating room straight away for emergency heart surgery. That's when Dr. Venkataraman inserted the Impella pump into his heart.
"It takes over the functions of the heart for a temporary period and gives the heart time to recover," Dr. Venkataraman said.
The Impella pump is the world's smallest heart pump. It's a piece of technology that doctors say they're seeing more success with. In Vann's case, it was inserted into his heart and remained there for 12 days.
"All five patients who have had this post infarction ventricular septal defect that have come through this hospital in the last years have actually survived with this pump assist technology," Dr. Venkataraman said.
After 22 days in the hospital, Vann began his road to recovery at home. He is a chef, making heart healthy meals for himself and others in his community.
"Life is just great," Vann said. "I enjoy cooking. I'm an old retired chef, and now all I have to do is just cook for the people I love here in Bandon."
Dr. Venkataraman said Vann has been a joy to take care of.
"He put his heart and soul into his recovery," Dr. Venkataraman said. "He was truly a partner with us in his recovery and that's why he's done so well."