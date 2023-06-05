Bandon woman arrested for reckless endangering and driving, deputies say

BANDON, Ore. – A Bandon woman was arrested last Friday afternoon after nearly striking several pedestrians on a sidewalk with her car, according to authorities.
Coos County sheriff’s officials said that a CCSO deputy and Bandon Police Department officer responded to a report of a reckless driver at 2:51 p.m. on June 2 near the intersection of Highway 42 South and Highway 101 in Bandon. Several pedestrians on the sidewalk were nearly struck when a vehicle drove onto the curb, CCSO officials said.
Authorities said that a Bandon police officer located the suspected vehicle on Southeast 18th Street while a CCSO deputy took witness statements. The vehicle’s driver was identified as Leah M. Gitter, 54, of Bandon, sheriff’s officials said.
CCSO officials said the deputy requested a Bandon police officer’s assistance in Gitter’s arrest, as the deputy had to respond to an emergent call on the Coos River Highway. Gitter was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangering and one count of reckless driving, authorities said.
CCSO said Gitter was transported to the Coos County Jail and later released with the understanding she would later appear in court.