Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 2 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...From 2 AM Saturday to 2 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&