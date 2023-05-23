Barn destroyed in Monday afternoon blaze near Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. – No injuries were reported in a fire that destroyed a barn near Lebanon on Monday afternoon, according to Lebanon Fire District officials.
Fire officials said the district responded to a structure well involved in fire at 4:43 p.m. on May 22. The incident commander called a second alarm for water tenders after seeing a large plume of smoke while en route to the fire, Lebanon Fire District officials said.
Fire officials said the structure, a 40-by-60-foot barn with four large exposed fuel tanks, was fully involved in fire when the incident commander arrived. The property owner and neighboring farmers sprayed water on the fuel tanks to keep them cool until firefighters arrived, the district said.
Lebanon fire officials said the fire was extinguished with help and extra water tenders provided by Brownsville Fire, Tangent Fire, Halsey-Shedd Fire and Harrisburg Fire. Albany Fire and Sweet Home fire provided coverage for Lebanon residents during the multiagency response, officials said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.