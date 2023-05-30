Bartender uses Narcan and performs CPR to try to save life

EUGENE, Ore. -- In the early hours of the morning of May 26, a woman came in the Conway’s Restaurant & Lounge saying that a man was lying unconscious at a nearby store.
Upon hearing this, Bartender Tricia Carter grabbed her work’s Narcan and first aid kit. When she made it to the unresponsive man, she said she knew something had to be done to try and save him.
"His life was going to end but nobody was going to do anything,” Carter said. “I know other people would have helped probably, but I didn't hesitate, I just wanted to fix it."
Carter gave the man Narcan and performed CPR. She said after a while, he was gasping for air. Eventually emergency responders arrived on the scene and took over before taking the man to the hospital. Carter has been experienced with giving CPR throughout her whole life as she has been trained in both nursing and care giving schools. She said its an important skill to be learned, but stresses others need to know it as well.
“I just want people to go find a CPR class-that could be your relative that could be your friend that could be anybody,” Carter said. “Don't hesitate to help people you're not going to do it wrong because even if you do it's better than not trying."
Also at the scene was Conway's co-owner Shayla Landeros. Landeros says what Carter did was inspiring to herself and her work team.
“I was completely in awe of her, I mean seeing somebody who has no obligation to somebody jump up and try and save somebody's life I mean that’s impressive."
Landeros said that although Carter's actions to try and save a life amazed her, she wasn’t surprised to see it happen because that's just the type of a selfless person Carter is.
"This is somebody who helps a complete stranger, who's in distress and doesn't think twice about it,” Landeros said. "Not only did she perform life saving measures but goes above and beyond and does mouth to mouth which holds risks."
Through all of her praise, Carter said her actions should be what every person should try to do in a similar situation.
“We need to get back to community, back to helping each other and being good people."