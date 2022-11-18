 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Bay Area Hospital director recall effort fails

  Updated
  • 0
Hospital

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A vote to recall two members of the Bay Area Hospital’s Board of Directors has failed after failing to garner the required amount of signatures, the hospital reported Friday.

On October 18, Bay Area Hospital workers submitted recall petitions for hospital directors Thomas McAndrew and Donna Rabin, citing several concerns including long hours and mismanagement. The hospital itself expressed disappointment with the recall effort, saying it only damages the hospital and the community served by the hospital.

Bay Area Hospital announced November 18 that the recall effort has failed due to “an inability to collect the number of valid signatures of registered district voters required to proceed.” BAH expressed satisfaction with the effort’s failure, saying that if it had passed it would have disrupted the hospital’s ability to do business and damaged its reputation. BAH says the recall effort was a project between two unions: the UFCW 555, which BAH says is currently negotiating a contract with the hospital, and the Oregon Nursing Association, which BAH says successfully negotiated a new contract in August with 89% of union voters in favor.

