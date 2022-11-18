Bay Area Hospital director recall effort fails

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A vote to recall two members of the Bay Area Hospital’s Board of Directors has failed after failing to garner the required amount of signatures, the hospital reported Friday.

On October 18, Bay Area Hospital workers submitted recall petitions for hospital directors Thomas McAndrew and Donna Rabin, citing several concerns including long hours and mismanagement. The hospital itself expressed disappointment with the recall effort, saying it only damages the hospital and the community served by the hospital.

Bay Area Hospital announced November 18 that the recall effort has failed due to “an inability to collect the number of valid signatures of registered district voters required to proceed.” BAH expressed satisfaction with the effort’s failure, saying that if it had passed it would have disrupted the hospital’s ability to do business and damaged its reputation. BAH says the recall effort was a project between two unions: the UFCW 555, which BAH says is currently negotiating a contract with the hospital, and the Oregon Nursing Association, which BAH says successfully negotiated a new contract in August with 89% of union voters in favor.