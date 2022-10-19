Bay Area Hospital workers submit petition to recall hospital directors

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Thousands of signatures were submitted to the Coos County Clerk Tuesday in an effort by the Save Bay Area Hospital PAC to recall two Bay Area Hospital directors.

The Save Bay Area Hospital PAC says they are a committee formed to promote accountability among the board of directors of the hospital. According to SBAH, they are also supported by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, a union in Oregon and southern Washington, and the Oregon Nurses Association, who represent workers at BAH.

According to SBAH, The October 18 submission of recall petitions was made in spite of a recent theft of signatures. SBAH alleges that in the days prior to Tuesday’s submission, an unknown person or persons entered the building where voter-signed petitions were being stored and removed about 2,400 signatures. SBAH says this was a major setback, but they were able to file recall petitions against Bay Area Hospital directors Thomas McAndrew and Donna Rabin. SBAH says a police report has been filed for the case.

Bay Area Hospital workers cite what they call long hours, mismanagement and subpar equipment as their chief concerns with the hospital’s management. The Bay Area Hospital board of directors most recently made headlines for firing the hospital’s then-recently-hired COO in June after learning that he had been convicted and sentenced for wire fraud.

Bay Area Hospital officials expressed disappointment with the recall campaign, saying that it is being pursued by union workers that already have ongoing contract bargaining negotiations. BAH said that such an effort damages the hospital and local community. Hospital officials said that they are proud of the job the hospital has done keeping community members and hospital workers safe during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and again expressed disappointment with the recall effort, calling it a “political attack” on the work done by hospital staff during the pandemic.

BAH officials also addressed the termination of the COO in June, saying their background checks and onboarding process follow all applicable laws, but avoid social media and internet sources due to the potential for such sources to be biased or discriminatory. Despite this, BAH said that the COO used fabricated documents, fake social security numbers and other false documentation to fool their system. The hospital said that when the fraud was uncovered just four days after the COO started, he was terminated from the position within two hours.