Be wary of scammers impersonating deputies, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...

...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the coastal
waters through Wednesday. Some storms will have the ability to produce
frequent lightning, gale force wind gusts and brief, heavy rainfall
that could significantly reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware
of the lightning risk and the potential for strong, gusty winds and
limited visibility to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There
is also the potential for brief waterspouts.

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds
and north winds 10 to 15 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 2 PM Thursday to 11 AM PDT Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Be wary of scammers impersonating deputies, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – After hearing reports of scam phone calls where the caller alleges to be a law enforcement officer, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be wary of such scams.

The DCSO says scam calls often involve the caller claiming to be a law enforcement officer, then informing the recipient that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or have a warrant for their arrest. The caller then usually states the situation can be cleared up by sending money in the form of a bank transfer, pre-loaded debit card, or a gift card, according to the DCSO. The DCSO says scammers will often identify themselves by the names of real sheriff’s office staff.

The DCSO says they will never ask for money over the phone, especially not in the form of prepaid cards, gift cards or bank transfers. They also say they will never call anyone to inform them of a warrant for their arrest, and will instead contact them in person. The DCSO is urging the public to be watchful for any scams and share information about scammers’ tactics with friends and family members, especially those who might be more vulnerable to falling victim to scams, such as older people.

