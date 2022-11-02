Be wary of scammers impersonating deputies, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – After hearing reports of scam phone calls where the caller alleges to be a law enforcement officer, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be wary of such scams.
The DCSO says scam calls often involve the caller claiming to be a law enforcement officer, then informing the recipient that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or have a warrant for their arrest. The caller then usually states the situation can be cleared up by sending money in the form of a bank transfer, pre-loaded debit card, or a gift card, according to the DCSO. The DCSO says scammers will often identify themselves by the names of real sheriff’s office staff.
The DCSO says they will never ask for money over the phone, especially not in the form of prepaid cards, gift cards or bank transfers. They also say they will never call anyone to inform them of a warrant for their arrest, and will instead contact them in person. The DCSO is urging the public to be watchful for any scams and share information about scammers’ tactics with friends and family members, especially those who might be more vulnerable to falling victim to scams, such as older people.