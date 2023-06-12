Bear spotted in Eugene’s South Hills

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the weather warms up and summer approaches, wild animals are ranging farther to find food and shelter and coming into contact with humans. That includes a bear that was spotted in Eugene’s South Hills that local authorities say is normal for the area.
According to Eugene Police Department, on June 11 the local 911 dispatch center heard several calls from the area of 31st Avenue and Willamette Street saying a bear was in the area. Police said the bear had been reported as jumping into a backyard and at one point had been chased up into a tree by a dog.
While spotting a bear can be concerning, EPD advised that bears are native to Oregon and don’t usually pose a problem if they’re on the outskirts of town. They urged residents not to call 911 unless a bear looks like it’s about to attack or has been hit by a vehicle. EPD also said Oregon State police has two game wardens in the area, and they are also aware of the sightings.
It’s always a good idea to be observant and keep kids and pets close when out in nature, EPD said. While Eugene’s many natural areas are home to benign wildlife such as deer, squirrels and birds, there are also frequent visits from predators like bears and cougars. Police advised residents to remember that all wildlife is, in fact, “wild,” and should always be given a wide berth.