Bedrock Fire area evacuations reduced to Level 2 (Be Set)

LOWELL, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s officials said on Monday afternoon that some evacuation areas near the Bedrock Fire have been reduced to Level 2 (Be Set).
Areas that have been reduced from a Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Be Set)evacuation notice include Peninsula Road east of Timber Creek and Big Fall Creek Road east of the intersection with Peninsula Road, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said some pre-existing Level 2 evacuation areas will continue to remain at that unchanged level. These areas include Big Fall Creek Road east of Winberry Creek Road to Peninsula Road, Peninsula Road south of Fall Creek Reservoir to Timber Creek, and Winberry Creek Road east of milepost 4, authorities said. The LCSO said a Level 2 evacuation notice means residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, and it may be the only alert received to leave.
Authorities recommend that residents keep a ‘go bag’ with essential items and mobile devices charged and powered on with volume up so emergency alerts can be heard, sheriff’s officials said.
According to Inciweb, the Bedrock Fire is currently 35 percent contained and burning 30,486 acres on the Willamette National Forest. Higher relative humidity has helped fire crews in securing the perimeter on the northwest portion where the fire’s most active, according to fire officials.