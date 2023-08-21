 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.oregonsmoke.org www.lrapa.org

Bedrock Fire area evacuations reduced to Level 2 (Be Set)

bedrock fire

LOWELL, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s officials said on Monday afternoon that  some evacuation areas near the Bedrock Fire have been reduced to Level 2 (Be Set).

Areas that have been reduced from a Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Be Set)evacuation notice include Peninsula Road east of Timber Creek and Big Fall Creek Road east of the intersection with Peninsula Road, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said some pre-existing Level 2 evacuation areas will continue to remain at that unchanged level. These areas include Big Fall Creek Road east of Winberry Creek Road to Peninsula Road, Peninsula Road south of Fall Creek Reservoir to Timber Creek, and Winberry Creek Road east of milepost 4, authorities said. The LCSO said a Level 2 evacuation notice means residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, and it may be the only alert received to leave.

Authorities recommend that residents keep a ‘go bag’ with essential items and mobile devices charged and powered on with volume up so emergency alerts can be heard, sheriff’s officials said.

According to Inciweb, the Bedrock Fire is currently 35 percent contained and burning 30,486 acres on the Willamette National Forest. Higher relative humidity has helped fire crews in securing the perimeter on the northwest portion where the fire’s most active, according to fire officials.

