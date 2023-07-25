Bedrock Fire near Fall Creek grows to nearly 4,500 acres

LOWELL, Ore. – Fire officials said that the Bedrock Fire continues to actively burn in the Fall Creek area and has grown to encompass 4,488 acres as of early Tuesday morning.

Management of the fire is now under Northwest Incident Management Team 13 as of 6 a.m. on July 25, fire officials said. Authorities said that there are no evacuations notices in effect at this time, and evacuations will be ordered by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office if they become necessary.

The fire’s rapid growth has been attributed to a combination of hot, dry weather and gusty wind conditions, according to fire management officials. Authorities said that the fire has primarily spread to the east and north.

The public is asked to avoid areas near the fire and all closed areas, according to fire management officials. Fire officials said that a temporary flight restriction for the Bedrock Fire area prohibits the use of drones in the fire’s area.

Weather forecasts are calling for temperatures on July 25 to reach the 80s with minimum relative humidity at about 30 percent, authorities said. Fire officials said that similar conditions are expected for July 26, with relative humidity slightly lower.

The public is encouraged to be prepared for a possible evacuation order by knowing the Ready, Set, Go levels and make preparations accordingly: ready your belongings, set your things at the door or prepack them in your car, go and leave immediately, authorities said.

Fire management officials said smoke from the fire may create unhealthy and possibly hazardous air quality conditions for some areas, which can impact those with sensitive respiratory health issues. Smoke levels can change rapidly with weather conditions, authorities said.