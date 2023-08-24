Bedrock Fire up to 45% containment as fire crews strengthen fire lines

LOWELL, Ore. – Fire crews working in the northwest part of the Bedrock Fire have successfully strengthened fire lines by removing unburned fuels between primary containment lines and the fire’s edge, according to fire management officials.
Officials said that the fire, burning 31,546 acres on the Willamette National Forest as of August 24, is now 45 percent contained. An inversion that settled over the area on Wednesday night is expected to lift by mid-day on Thursday, with weather forecasts shifting back toward hot and dry conditions, authorities said. Fire officials also said that possible isolated thunderstorms starting Thursday and continuing into Friday will increase chances for the ignition of unburned fuels. A ‘red flag’ warning has been issued as of Thursday in light of these anticipated weather conditions, according to fire management officials.
“These weather conditions will give us the opportunity to test the fire lines. We are confident our diligent work will withstand the weather we will see today,” said Chris Hutsell, an incident commander trainee working on the fire.
Efforts for Thursday will focus on checking for hot spots and clearing flammable materials within the containment lines in the Little Fall Creek area with goals of increasing the line’s depth around the perimeter, according to fire officials.
Authorities said that a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice remains in place on the Bedrock Fire, with an evacuation map available online. The Red Cross shelter has been moved to Westridge Alternative High School in Westfir, fire officials said.
Officials said those who need help with large animal evacuations to the Lane Events Center can contact Lane County Animal Control Services at 541-285-8227.